Football | IFK Mariehamn’s Otto Hautamo buried HJK’s hopes of winning

HJK scraped a goalless draw in Mariehamn.

27.5. 21:17

As a junior The goalkeeper who represented Helsinki Football Club Otto Hautamo was the most celebrated hero when IFK Mariehamn took a point from HJK with a goalless draw in Saturday’s only men’s football league match.

Hautamo, 21, had to score in the penalty slot when IFK’s early season loan keeper and HJK loan Elmo Henriksson was unrepresentable to face the Club.

“I have been waiting for this debut for a year and a half. Of course, there was a little tension, but it feels really good. It wasn’t a pretty fud. Not much was accomplished on the offensive side, but this was won with a defensive battle”, said Hautamo, describing more than the feeling of a draw.

Three saves were enough for Hautamo. HJK took the shots on goal 3–0 and the corner kicks 10–2. IFK’s biggest heroes had made a big difference as toppers Timi Lahti and Albin Granlund. Pressed on the wings, HJK couldn’t create enough of a threat with the centers.

Even a point The importance for IFK is illustrated by the fact that the team from Åland left Vaasa Palloseura in the jumbo place thanks to it.

“We grinded and grinded the whole game. It just didn’t go in from the spots,” said HJK’s winger, born in Pietarsaari Anthony Olusanya23.