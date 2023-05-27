James Rodríguez arrived in Colombia to take charge of his personal businessesbut he also took advantage of his visit to speak in an interview with ‘RCN’ about what has happened in recent years with his professional career.

In one part of the interview, James referred to the Selection of Peru and Australia, who faced each other in the playoffs for the World Cup in Qatar.

“You saw teams that you said: ‘How did they get to the World Cup?’ I had to see, when Peru played against Australia in the playoffs in Qatar, and I said: ‘How are these two teams going to go to a World Cup?James said.

And now, the ’10’ became a trend in Peru. So much so that Reimond Manco, a well-known player in that country, criticized him with everything.

“Stop complaining”Told him.

James Rodríguez is a trend in Peru: strong criticism

After his statements went around the world, in Peru they did not agree with what James mentioned, and now the Inca player Reimond Manco answered him through an Instagram story.

“Could it be that Peru scored more points or perhaps won in Barranquilla? Please, To be better, you have to show it, not talk about it. Peru won on its own merits to play the playoffs. Stop staying like in the U-17 World Cup that you classified as the best third and did not pass the eighths”, said Reimond Manco on his social network.

Since then, criticism has not stopped reaching the ’10’ in Peru.

Reimond Manco responds to James Rodríguez: “To be better, you have to show it and not talk about it. Stop staying like in the Under 17 World Cup”.

