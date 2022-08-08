“Diseases due to contaminated food are perhaps one of the most widespread public health problems in the contemporary world – declares Barbara Paolini, deputy secretary of ADI, Italian Association of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition. – It is estimated that every year, in industrialized countries alone, 30% of the population is affected by food poisoning, with about 360,000 reported cases and 30,000 interventions for infections and food poisoning. Today there are more than 250 food poisons in the world that manifest themselves with different symptoms and caused by different pathogens that increase over the years ».