Flood in Faenza, the screams of citizens: "Help we are here"

In a few minutes the water reached the first floors of the buildings. This happened last night in Faenza, one of the municipalities most affected by the violent floods that have hit Emilia-Romagna in the last few hours. The heavy rains have again caused the flooding of the Lamone river, which had already broken its right bank in recent weeks. Now it was the neighborhood on the left bank of the river that ended up submerged: cars with their doors open, shops with the level covering the entrance, people looking out of the windows on the upper floors. The dinghies and boats of the fire and brigade are the only means that can reach them.

“Since they gave the alarm, around 9 pm, the water arrived in ten minutes. It went up almost to the first floor in an instant,” a woman who lives in the area of ​​the old walls told Ansa. “A neighbor of mine was alone in the house with four young children, she called for help and no one came. We stayed with them all night, in our pajamas. The children were crying. A disaster,” she added. A video posted on Twitter shows some trapped residents screaming for help. In many areas of the city there is no electricity and cell phones no longer have reception.