To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the debut of the animated series based on the manga by Tetsuo Hara and Buronson, FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIE lands in Italian cinemas with a restored and re-dubbed version for a three-day event only: October 14, 15 and 16.
Below we discover the trailer and further details about the film.
FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIE: October 14, 15 and 16 at the cinema
It’s one of the most beloved anime ever. with millions of fans around the world
CINEMA CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF FOX THE WARRIOR WITH “FOX THE WARRIOR – THE MOVIE”
40 years after the anime series debuted, Italian theaters celebrate the legendary character of Tetsuo Hara and Buronson with the first animated feature film dedicated to the master of the Hokuto school
Pre-sales open from September 18th
It arrives for the first time on the big screen for three days only, the October 14, 15 and 16, FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIEa milestone in the anime world dating back to 1986 and the awaited second installment of the Season of the Anime at the Cinemathe exclusive project of Nexo Studios distributed in collaboration with Yamato Videowhich will also bring to theaters in autumn 2024 The Last: Naruto The Movie And Overlord – The Movie: Chapter of the Holy Kingdom. The list of theaters that will program the season will soon be available on nexostudios.it and pre-sales will open from September 18th.
The event is proposed in the theaters on the occasion of the 40 years since the television debut of the first series souls of Ken the Warrior, broadcast on Fuji Television since October 11, 1984 and inspired by the famous manga written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara which had debuted the previous year.
FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE FILM retraces the history ofThe warrior of the Hokuto school, but with important differences in the plot and the treatment of the characters. The general sense of the story remains unchanged, which sees Ken, master of the Hokuto school, travel through the lands devastated by the atomic holocaust in search of the woman he loves and the man who kidnapped her, Shin. The events will also lead Ken to cross paths with Rei, warrior of the Nanto school, with whom he will form a strong friendship, but also to face his brothers: first the sneaky Jagi and then the gigantic older brother Raoul, the most fearsome and ambitious warrior of the Hokuto school. The staff of creators remains unchanged, taking up the television staff in its entirety, but with a wealth of detail and animation guaranteed by the cinematic destination and the response to the expectations of a very loyal and fascinated audience.
The new one Season Anime at the Cinema is an exclusive project by Nexo Studios distributed in collaboration with Yamato Video and RTL 102.5, the official radio station of the event, together with media partners Cultura POP, MYMovies.it and ANiME GENERATION.
Anime Season at the Cinema
Fall 2024
September 9, 10 and 11
CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN
October 14, 15 and 16
FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIE
November 4, 5, 6
THE LAST: NARUTO THE MOVIE
December 9, 10 and 11
OVERLORD – THE MOVIE: CHAPTER OF THE HOLY KINGDOM
FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIE
Based on the original manga by Tetsuo Hara and Buronson
A TOEI Animation, Studio Live production
Produced by Chiaki Imada
STAFF
- Screenplay Susumu Takaku
- Directed by: Toyoo Ashida
- Animation Director Masami Suda
- Music: Katsuhisa Hattori
- Ending Theme Purple Eyes
- Composer: Kodomo Band
- Production manager: Matsuji Kishimoto
- Duration 110 minutes, Year 1986
The Italian voices
- Kenshiro – Alessio Cigliano
- Julia – Myriam Catania
- Bart – Graziella Polesinanti
- Lynn – Alice Villevieille Lionello
- Shin – Sandro Acerbo
- Raul – Alessandro Rossi
- Kings – Simone D’Andrea
- Aili – Marta Rapperini Darling
- Jagger – Gianluca Tusco
- Colonel of the Army of God – Marco Mete
- Father of the Clan of the Fang – Pierluigi Astore
- Uighur – Ermanno Ribaudo
- Ryuken – Norman Cut
- Zeta – Gaetano Lizzio
- Fox – Stefano Macchi
- Gulf – Rodolfo Traversa
- Hearts – Giorgio Bassanelli Bisbal
Guest cast:
- Francesco Venditti
- Stephen Crescentini
- Maurice Merluzzo
- Gianfranco Miranda
- Paul Clementi
- Max Triggiani
- Luke Pernisco
- Charles Valley
- Frank Mannella
- Christian Lionello
- Sarah Giacopello
- Loris Bondesan
- Claudio Senesi
- Henry Cross
- Fabrizio Fish
- David Pietrobono
Source: Nexo Studios
#FISTFUL #WARRIOR #MOVIE #theaters #October
Leave a Reply