To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the debut of the animated series based on the manga by Tetsuo Hara and Buronson, FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIE lands in Italian cinemas with a restored and re-dubbed version for a three-day event only: October 14, 15 and 16.

Below we discover the trailer and further details about the film.

It’s one of the most beloved anime ever. with millions of fans around the world

CINEMA CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF FOX THE WARRIOR WITH “FOX THE WARRIOR – THE MOVIE”

40 years after the anime series debuted, Italian theaters celebrate the legendary character of Tetsuo Hara and Buronson with the first animated feature film dedicated to the master of the Hokuto school

Pre-sales open from September 18th

It arrives for the first time on the big screen for three days only, the October 14, 15 and 16, FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIEa milestone in the anime world dating back to 1986 and the awaited second installment of the Season of the Anime at the Cinemathe exclusive project of Nexo Studios distributed in collaboration with Yamato Videowhich will also bring to theaters in autumn 2024 The Last: Naruto The Movie And Overlord – The Movie: Chapter of the Holy Kingdom. The list of theaters that will program the season will soon be available on nexostudios.it and pre-sales will open from September 18th.

The event is proposed in the theaters on the occasion of the 40 years since the television debut of the first series souls of Ken the Warrior, broadcast on Fuji Television since October 11, 1984 and inspired by the famous manga written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara which had debuted the previous year.

FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE FILM retraces the history ofThe warrior of the Hokuto school, but with important differences in the plot and the treatment of the characters. The general sense of the story remains unchanged, which sees Ken, master of the Hokuto school, travel through the lands devastated by the atomic holocaust in search of the woman he loves and the man who kidnapped her, Shin. The events will also lead Ken to cross paths with Rei, warrior of the Nanto school, with whom he will form a strong friendship, but also to face his brothers: first the sneaky Jagi and then the gigantic older brother Raoul, the most fearsome and ambitious warrior of the Hokuto school. The staff of creators remains unchanged, taking up the television staff in its entirety, but with a wealth of detail and animation guaranteed by the cinematic destination and the response to the expectations of a very loyal and fascinated audience.

The new one Season Anime at the Cinema is an exclusive project by Nexo Studios distributed in collaboration with Yamato Video and RTL 102.5, the official radio station of the event, together with media partners Cultura POP, MYMovies.it and ANiME GENERATION.

Anime Season at the Cinema

Fall 2024

September 9, 10 and 11

CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN

October 14, 15 and 16

FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIE

November 4, 5, 6

THE LAST: NARUTO THE MOVIE

December 9, 10 and 11

OVERLORD – THE MOVIE: CHAPTER OF THE HOLY KINGDOM

FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIE

Based on the original manga by Tetsuo Hara and Buronson

A TOEI Animation, Studio Live production

Produced by Chiaki Imada

STAFF

Screenplay Susumu Takaku

Directed by: Toyoo Ashida

Animation Director Masami Suda

Music: Katsuhisa Hattori

Ending Theme Purple Eyes

Composer: Kodomo Band

Production manager: Matsuji Kishimoto

Duration 110 minutes, Year 1986

The Italian voices

Kenshiro – Alessio Cigliano

Julia – Myriam Catania

Bart – Graziella Polesinanti

Lynn – Alice Villevieille Lionello

Shin – Sandro Acerbo

Raul – Alessandro Rossi

Kings – Simone D’Andrea

Aili – Marta Rapperini Darling

Jagger – Gianluca Tusco

Colonel of the Army of God – Marco Mete

Father of the Clan of the Fang – Pierluigi Astore

Uighur – Ermanno Ribaudo

Ryuken – Norman Cut

Zeta – Gaetano Lizzio

Fox – Stefano Macchi

Gulf – Rodolfo Traversa

Hearts – Giorgio Bassanelli Bisbal

Guest cast: