The Christmas season is a time of family gatherings and celebrations. However, in the midst of so much partying, inconveniences may arise such as stains on furniture, carpets or, of course, clothing. Preparing for these accidents is essential in order to enjoy the holidays with peace of mind.

Thomas Bird textile expert and owner of Fabric Online, has shared with the British media ‘The Sun’ several recommendations to protect the home from common stains during Christmas. As he explains, the key is to prevent, first, and act quickly when a spill occurs.

To do this, the expert assures that covering the most exposed surfaces is an essential measure. For this, it is advisable use tablecloths, placemats or washable covers that protect furniture and surfaces. In this sense, opting for seasonal decorative designs can maintain the festive atmosphere without sacrificing functionality.

Act promptly when washing

Having basic stain cleaning products on hand is essential. Having mild detergents, white vinegar, baking soda or clean cloths prevents any accident. According to the expert, acting promptly reduces the risk of permanent stains.









When a spill occurs, time is vital. Bird advises absorbing liquids quickly with a clean cloth to prevent the stain from setting in. It is essential to avoid rubbing, as this can make the problem worse by pushing the liquid deeper into the fabric.

For stains from dark liquids like red wine, Bird suggests the following: absorb the excess with salt, rinse with cold water, and use a mixture of white vinegar and detergent. For sauces such as cranberry sauce, remove solid remains and treat with soapy solutions.

Get familiar with labels

Knowing the materials of the fabrics is another recommendation. Familiarizing yourself with care labels helps you know how to handle stains on delicate surfaces, such as silk or wool. In many cases, covering these materials or removing them during meetings is the best option to save yourself the trouble.

In addition to reacting to stains, preparing spill-prone areas in advance is important. Applying protective sprays to furniture and cushions creates a barrier that repels liquids and makes cleaning easier.