Ferrovial signs up for a new contract in Poland. Through its subsidiary Budimex – 50.14% controlled by the Spanish company – the infrastructure giant expands its presence in the Polish market with the modernization of a section on line 201 and the construction of another on line 214, to the north of the country, through an order amounting to 1.28 billion zlotys (around 300 million euros, at the current exchange rate).

The company confirms the seal of the agreement with the Polish railway administrator PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe, who has once again opted for the construction company run in Poland by Artur Popko after leading the bids in the tender. According to the contract documents consulted, Budimex will have a period of 42 monthssince work begins in 2025, to modernize 27 kilometers of line 201, including the construction of a second track, and renew 8 kilometers of line 214.

The package that the group has been awarded also includes other tasks such as modernization of a hundred engineering structures (bridges, viaducts, underpasses…) as well as the reconstruction of the railway traffic control system. The company defends that this is a key project to strengthen the logistics potential of the Kashubian region, facilitating the transportation of goods.

This contract once again represents the commitment that Ferrovial maintains in Poland, after placing this market among its priorities in its strategic roadmap ‘Horizon 24 Plan’, which started in 2020 and will culminate at the end of the year. Precisely in the railway sector, The company has left its mark on the largest railway contracts in the country in the last five years: the modernization of the Warsaw – Lublin line, the Port Gdynia railway link, the Czechowice – Dziedzice link in Silesia, the Ełk station in Warmia and Mazury and the E59 Rokietnica – Wronki Line in Greater Poland. In addition, work is being completed at the Warszawa Zachodnia station.

The Polish subsidiary of Ferrovial does not limit its perimeter to the local marketalso goes abroad in search of expanding its portfolio. An example of this is its participation in the ambitious Rail Baltica railway project, which seeks to connect Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with high-speed trains. After breaking into this project in 2023 with a contract of 3.7 billion euros to build the main line in Latvia together with the French Eiffage and the Italian Rizzani, the group chaired by Rafael del Pino is now launching contracts close to 1,000 million to build the two sections of the high-speed line that pass through Estonia.

Poland, a gold mine for Spanish infrastructure

The development and modernization of the country’s infrastructure led by Andrzej Duda has given rise to a wealth of opportunities for Spanish companies in recent years. The region has been involved in an ostentatious infrastructure project aimed at improving national and international connectivity by integrating a new hub airport in Warsaw, with a completely new high-speed rail network, which has aroused the interest of Spanish companies specialized in engineering and infrastructures to participate in this transition.