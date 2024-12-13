After the expulsion in the last league match against Real Betis, the Disciplinary Committee has made the decision to maintain the two-match ban on Hansi Flick for his direct expulsion. The German coach of Barça received a direct red card in the action of the penalty called on Frenkie De Jong for destabilizing Vitor Roque, despite the fact that the Blaugrana coach insisted that his protests were not directed towards the referee group. In this way, the match against Leganés at home and against Atlético at home will be lost.

Appeal has confirmed that it “dismisses the appeal filed by FC Barcelona against the agreement dated December 11, 2024 of the Disciplinary Committee, confirming said agreement and the sanctions established therein with respect to coach Hans-Dieter Flick.”





Read also

Juan Bautista Martínez

The match referee, Muñiz Ruiz, gave his version of the events after the match. “He was sent off for leaving the technical area shouting and gesticulating, protesting one of my decisions,” commented the referee.

The organization has finally decided not to rectify the decision: “The repeated viewing of the images has not allowed this Committee to conclude that the action that led to the expulsion did not occur as described by the referee and, ultimately, to prove the manifest material error. what the club alleges,” declared the Disciplinary Committee.

For his part, Barça coach Hansi Flick said he had not protested to the referee. The German explained that he did not react against anyone in particular. “I haven’t said anything to anyone, it’s just my reaction. It took him a long time to decide if it was a penalty or not. If you need that much time, it may be a question. I’m not proud. It had never happened to me before. But maybe it’s something from here. “I was angry with myself, not against anyone,” added the Blaugrana coach.

Read also