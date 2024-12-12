There is less and less left for one of the most special dates for the people of Cádiz, the carnivals of Cádiz 2025. Between February 27 and March 9, the Andalusian city will dress up to live with excitement and enthusiasm the horseback riding, concerts, tanguillos and the different shows that will set the pace for two weeks.

The beginning of the celebration will take place after the Grand Final of the Official Competition of Cádiz Carnival Groups 2025 (COAC) on Friday, February 28, 2025 (Andalusia Day) on a day in which The chirigotas or comparsas will be the protagonists.

After this show, the people of Cadiz will be able to enjoy a series of concerts and activities in a cultural celebration that has become everything a tourist phenomenon which attracts thousands of visitors every year. This was announced this Thursday by the Councilor for Festivals of Cádiz, Beatriz Gandullo, who has made public the artists who will attend the celebration.

Cádiz Carnival Concerts 2025

The celebration will begin with the proclamation of one of the most recognized artists in the community, Antoñito Molina, who will give the initial ‘chupinazo’ on Saturday, 1 March, in the Plaza de San Antonio. From then on, different types of activities will take place that will delight attendees. However, one of the most important attractions in all editions are the concerts, which are offered free of charge.

These are the artists that you can enjoy in the Andalusian city: