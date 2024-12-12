The city of Seville will once again be the scene of the 34th Spanish Mapfre Chair Tennis Championshipwhich for the third consecutive year is held on the slopes of the Real Club Pineda. Until this Saturday, December 14, the best adapted tennis players in Spain will compete for the prestigious title in an event that consolidates the club already Seville as a reference for inclusive sport.

For the first time, the twelve best chair tennis players in the countryAccording to the national ranking, they will face each other in the same championship, something that had not been possible in previous editions due to injuries of some participants. This meeting takes on special relevance, since Spanish chair tennis is going through one of its best moments, with important international triumphs, among them, the world runner-up achieved in May in Antalya, Türkiye.

The format of the tournament, which began this Wednesday, will gain excitement with the singles semifinals and the doubles final on Friday the 13th, starting at 4 p.m. The singles grand final will be held on Saturday the 14th at 11 a.m.followed by the closing ceremony and awards ceremony. The singles matches will be played in the best of three sets with a tie-break, while the doubles will have a super tie-break if they reach the third set.

Among the big names stands out Martin de la Puentecurrent champion of Spain and number three in the world. With seven national titles under his belt, the Galician arrives at a great moment after obtaining bronze in the Paris Paralympic Gamesbeing the first time that Spain has climbed onto an Olympic podium in this modality. Furthermore, he has recently been crowned in the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters in Arnhem, Netherlands.









Another strong contender will be Daniel Caverzaschisecond in the Spanish record and number eleven in the world ranking. The Madrid native has accumulated victories in international tournaments, including the ITF 2 Madrid and France Seriesand is a key figure in the adapted tennis scene.

He Real Club Pinedafor yet another year, reaffirms its commitment to inclusive sport, offering its headquarters for this event and highlighting its work in promoting the values ​​of adapted sport. The semi-final and final matches will be broadcast live by RTVE through its channel Telesportbringing this exciting tournament to homes throughout Spain.