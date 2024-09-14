Mexico City.- Ten days after the kidnapping of the elected Mayor of Frontera Comalapa, Chiapas, Aníbal Roblero Castillo, his son recorded a video in which he asked the authorities to redouble their efforts to search for him.

In the recording posted on social media, the young man named Alberto Roblero pleads to find the person who was allegedly “kidnapped” on September 3 in a cafeteria in front of dozens of diners in the mountains of Chiapas.

“Today I want to speak to you from the bottom of my heart, with the broken voice of a son who has been living a nightmare for 10 days. Ten days ago my father, the elected president of Frontera Comalapa, Chiapas, Aníbal Roblero Castillo, was kidnapped in the capital of our state,” he said. According to the son, an armed group was responsible for the kidnapping, and so far there have been no clues as to his whereabouts.

“We haven’t heard anything from him, uncertainty, fear and despair have become part of our daily lives every minute without news. It’s an unbearable pain.

“We are here to ask the authorities not to abandon us in this difficult time. We ask with all our strength that they redouble their efforts, that they do not stop looking for him, that they help us bring him back home,” he implored. The author of the video said that violence is not a problem exclusive to his family. “This problem affects us all and we cannot allow insecurity to continue taking away our loved ones. We beg you to help us by sharing this message, to make it reach more people so that my family’s voice is not forgotten,” he requested. Likewise, Roblero Jr. defended the profile of his father, the standard-bearer of the Green Party, stating that he has dedicated his life to serving the community, and that he expressed the desire to work for the well-being and development of Frontera Comalapa. “We pray for his return, we do not lose faith, we ask the authorities and each one of you not to give up, we want my father Aníbal Roblero Castillo back.”