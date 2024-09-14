New information suggests that Pocketpair will announce that Palworld will have its adaptation for PlayStation 5 and that will be within the framework of the Tokyo Game Show 2024. This convention will take place from September 26 to 29, so it is advisable to stay tuned.

It should be noted that the information is not official at the moment, but it comes from a source that can be considered reliable, namely the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association or CESA.

CESA published a list of video games that have been assigned a space at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, and it was found by a well-known media outlet. It includes the mention of Palworld for the Sony platform, and as expected in Japanese.

Some people think that the list may not be taken 100% seriously. But for others, it is a clear sign that there will be an announcement, which would not be unusual.

Fountain: Pocketpair.

In June 2024, rumors began to appear that Palworld would be coming to PlayStation 5. The subsequent announcement in July that Sony and Pocketpair had partnered to bring the IP to other media only reinforced what had been said before.

So TGS 2024 is the perfect opportunity to reveal that this video game will be coming to another platform, and in this way it will continue to expand its player base, which is currently on Xbox and PC.

Until February of this year Palworld had sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. For some analysts, at least on those platforms, it may have reached its sales peak. It will surely continue to sell, but not at the same rate as at the beginning.

Fountain: Pocketpair.

That’s why Pocketpair is now focusing its attention on Sony’s console. But it is also considering turning this title into an experience that offers constant new content.

Thanks to Gematsu for the details. Apart from Palworld We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.