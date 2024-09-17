All F1 TV times of the race F1 in Singaporeon the track of Marina Bay. After the exciting race of Bakuattention shifts to Singapore, another unpredictable circuit, with the race taking place in nocturnal.

There McLarenthanks to the success of Oscar Platesregains first place in the Constructors’ standings with a 20-point lead over Red Bull. The Ferrariwinner in Singapore last year with Carlos Sainz, will look to repeat that feat to remain in contention for the title.

With the victory in Baku, McLaren has jumped to the top of the Constructors’ Championship

With seven games to go, the McLaren has a 20 point advantage over Red Bull and 51 on the FerrariWhile Landon Norris must recover 59 points on a Max Verstappen in trouble.

F1 Singapore 2024 Schedule SKY/Now and TV8

The Singapore Grand Prix 2024 we run on Sunday September 22nd at 2:00 PMwith live TV on Sky and streaming on Now. The qualifying and race delays are available on TV8.

Friday 20 September 2024 (FREE PRACTICE)

11.30-12.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

15.00-16.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 21 September 2024 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

11.30-12.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

15.00-16.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 17.00 on TV8)

Sunday 22nd September 2024 (COMPETITION)

14.00: Race (F1 TV time)live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 18.30 on TV8)

The Singapore GP will be held at night, starting at 2pm Italian time

F1 GP Singapore 2024 at Marina Bay

The Singapore Street Circuit, also known as Marina Bay Street Circuitis a non-permanent street circuit located in Marina Bay, Singapore, which hosts the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

Designed by Hermann Tilkeis famous for being the first track to host a night race in 2008, offering a spectacular setting and ensuring better enjoyment for the European public thanks to the evening race schedule. The lighting is provided by an advanced system created by the Italian company Valerio Maioli Spa, with over 1,600 LED light projectorswhich guarantees 38% more brightness than other night circuits.

Aerial view of Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore

The circuit has a length of 4,940 km and is characterized by a tortuous layout, with 19 curve after the 2023 changes, which make it one of the most challenging on the calendar. The route passes through some of the city’s most iconic locations, such as theAnderson Bridge and the Merlion Parksimilar to the Monaco circuit. The difficulties of this track are amplified by the humid climate and from the sense of counterclockwise marchpresent only in a few other tracks such as Baku and Interlagos.

Over the years, the circuit has been modified several times to improve safety and facilitate overtakingsuch as widening key corners and removing chicanes, such as the Singapore Sling.

Carlos Sainz won the Singapore GP in 2023

For the 2023 edition, a significant change has seen the removal of the section between turns 16 and 19, replaced by a long straight which reduced the lap time by about ten seconds and brought the total number of laps to 62. The circuit record is currently held by Carlos Sainz Jr., which established a time of 1’30″984 during the 2023 qualifying, thus obtaining the pole position and winning the GP. The record for the race lap, however, belongs to Lewis Hamiltonwith a time of 1’35″867.

