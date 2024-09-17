Imagine a future where robots not only assist the elderly with their daily activities, but are also able to perform complex tasks and interact with their environment intelligently and autonomously. This future It may be closer than we think, thanks to a new humanoid robot GR-2 Of Fourier Intelligence.

A step forward in assistive robotics

In 2023, Fourier Intelligence introduced its first multipurpose biped robot, the GR-1designed primarily to help elderly people perform various functions. This robot represented a major innovation in the field of assistive roboticsdemonstrating the ability to perform tasks such as lifting heavy objects and assisting patients from bed to wheelchair.

From GR-1 to GR-2: a necessary evolution

The new teaser video of Fourier Intelligence gives a glimpse of the GR-2 as an evolved and more refined version of its predecessor, aimed at a wider audience and with even more advanced capabilities. Although details are scarce, it is clear that the GR-2 represents a qualitative leap compared to the GR-1.

Fourier Intelligence has not limited itself to assistive robotics for the elderly, but has also implemented large-scale multipurpose robotics in medical and rehabilitation settings. Through its product array RehabHubTMthe company has provided patients with comprehensive solutions and high-performance rehabilitation robots.

The GR-1: A Versatile Robot

In the video released at the end of 2023, the GR-1 is shown performing dynamic camera movements, finger movements, arm greetings, fist pumps, half squats, and rigid walks. These movements demonstrate the versatility of the robot, which is not limited to simple tasks but can perform a variety of complex actions.

The GR-1presented for the first time at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference of 2023, is designed to help patients with a variety of tasks, such as moving from bed to wheelchair and lifting objects. The project, launched in 2019, aims to meet the growing demand for AI-assisted therapy and companionship for China’s elderly population.

The Power of the GR-1

The GR-1 It can lift up to 50 kilograms thanks to its 300 Nm hip actuators, equivalent to 221 lb-ft. This performance is impressive for a robot of its size and makes it useful for helping patients with a wide range of tasks.

Future innovations for the GR-2

Over the past six months, the GR-1 It has undergone crucial improvements that should be present in its next version GR-2. These include more dexterous hands, the ability to perform different tasks, VR teleoperations, and locomotion analysis. In addition, the GR-1 It has completed voice interaction training, has a brain-computer interface for robotic control, and can accurately mimic human actions.

In June, the company revealed that it had integrated a system of pure vision camera-based that includes occupancy networks, patterns transformer and bird’s eye view (DRINK), marking a significant advancement in perception technology for its humanoid robot, GR-1.

Ambient awareness is crucial for humanoid robots moving from the lab to real-world applications, enabling them to understand their surroundings and make informed decisions based on sensor data.

A promising future

With the introduction of the GR-2, Fourier Intelligence is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in assistive and medical robotics. This robot promises to offer innovative solutions that could change the way we interact with technology in everyday life and in healthcare settings. What do you think? Is the future of assistive robotics really here? Share your opinion in the comments and continue to follow us to stay updated on the latest news in technology and science.