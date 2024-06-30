The much evoked melee between Norris and Verstappen has finally arrived. In fact, on lap 54 the Austrian GP catches fire and Max’s dominance begins to be closely undermined by Lando. F1 thanks you, the show is a real show. Verstappen defends himself with teeth, even at the limit of correctness with changes of trajectory when braking. But he can stay there, even if it is not permitted by the regulations.

Norris attacks headlong, but then is penalized by the evil track limits. He should then take the lead and then lose Verstappen to have an advantage of at least 5 seconds. He tries anyway, new attack. But here another maneuver at the limit by Verstappen that pushes him out. Result? He punctures both the McLaren and the Red Bull. The two do not give up and even without a tire to return to the pits they overtake each other twice.

In the end, Verstappen is accused of causing the accident – ​​he gets a 10-second penalty, but it’s useless because he’s fifth with a 16-second advantage over Hulkenberg – nothing changes for him. Everything changes for poor Norris who is forced to retire.

A bitter taste remains in the mouth because the long-awaited duel between the two new F1 roosters gave us a good show at the beginning, but ruined at the end. Dominated by the absurd rules of track limits and then by a justice that in fact does not exist. Yes, because giving an irrelevant penalty to the driver you believe is guilty of throwing the other out only shows that the rules in F1 are poorly made and, what’s worse, applied without logic. Sin.