The most interesting one is called My First GT which has been presented as a “ a free-to-play experience for PS5 consoles which pays homage to the original design of the original Gran Turismo,” featuring menus that pay homage to the early games and will include “some of the most beloved cars, tracks and racing events that evoke the nostalgia and excitement of the first GT experience.” More details on My First GT will be coming in the coming weeks, with the game set to launch around the holiday season.

December 3rd PlayStation will celebrate its 30th anniversary since the launch of Sony’s first console and in the meantime some of the new features have been revealed via the PlayStation Blog initiatives in progress for the players.

Other initiatives for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary

It doesn’t end there. Thanks to a collaboration with Sony Music, the soundtracks of some of the most beloved PlayStation games by the public will be released between October and January on Spotify and digital music stores like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and other authorized retailers. Here are the confirmed games:

God of War​

God of War II​

God of War: Ghost of Sparta

Twisted Metal​

Starhawk​

Unit 13

My First GT

Not only that, the official PlayStation 30th anniversary playlist is already available on Spotify, which you can listen to right now. this address. According to the PlayStation Blog, it will be expanded with more tracks in the near future.

The collection has also been announced Shapes of Playa collection of products based on shapes and symbols icons from PlayStation, designed by the team behind the design of PlayStation consoles. They will be available on Direct.PlayStation from December, with pre-orders now available at this address. Let’s see in detail the products included:

Shapes of Play: Battle a board game where you challenge a friend to line up four different shapes of the same color on the board to win.

a board game where you challenge a friend to line up four different shapes of the same color on the board to win. Shapes of Play: Create a set of magnetic blocks that you can position in any direction to create fun shapes.

a set of magnetic blocks that you can position in any direction to create fun shapes. Shapes of Play: Rechargesilicone shapes that offer a new way to recharge between games, especially after a challenging boss fight.

The Shapes of Play Collection

A has also been announced new free online multiplayer weekendthat is, without the obligation to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, which will take place on September 21 and 22. During this weekend, there will also be some online tournaments for games like EA FC 24, NBA 2K24, Madden NFL 24, MLB The Show 24, EA UFC 5, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1 and Guilty Gear -Strive-, with full details available on the official PlayStation competitions page, aqthis address.

The PlayStation Blog says these are just some of the things coming in the coming months to celebrate the 30th anniversary, with more to be revealed at a later date.