by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, a black friday in Zandvoort

A Black Friday for Ferrari. Zandvoort is historically not a circuit that is favorable to the characteristics of the Reds, and the first free practice sessions have confirmed this. Charles Leclerc he in fact arrived seven tenths from the best time of George Russell in FP2, while in the same session Carlos Sainz (who had given good feedback in the morning, but it was a session that was difficult to judge) had to stop due to a transmission problem. A day that cannot satisfy anyone, not even that Frederic The vessel who by nature tries to find the flaw in the egg on the best days and that bit of positive in the worst sessions.

Vasseur’s words

“We know that Zandvoort is a complicated circuit because it has a succession of corners, and as soon as you make a mistake you pay the price for all the subsequent corners.“, this is the Frenchman’s comment to Sky Sports F1. “We need to optimise the set-up, but we could only work with one car this afternoon due to the problem Carlos’ car had. And that’s a shame because It’s always easier to improve when you can work on two machines. It certainly wasn’t ideal, because we had already done FP1 in the wet, so there were only two sessions available. We lost one of them and that’s not great. However if the conditions are good tomorrow morning we will have two stints to improve and fix the situation“.

Vasseur is not pessimistic even after today. He knew that Zandvoort would be a week in which to play defense and the ninth place in FP2 does not scare him: “You always have to take the positives. Charles has done a lot of tests also on driving and race simulation, I think this will bear fruit tomorrow. Zandvoort is definitely a complicated circuit.where small differences can allow for big steps forward in performance even over the weekend. We will work tonight and tomorrow we will be in better conditions“.

Monza will be another story

The team principal does not want to think about Monza and intends to concentrate exclusively on this weekend: “Should we wait for Monza for better performances? No, we are in Zandvoort, we have to score some good points here. We know that last year was the most difficult weekend of the season for us. But even if it will be a tough weekend we have to get some points and do our job. We have to focus on getting the maximum number of points possible. Then Monza will be another story and I hope we get there in a better condition“.