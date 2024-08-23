The recent injuries have forced the Club América board to consider reinforcing itself with at least one more player before the close of the summer transfer market, so the next few hours will be vital for the Azulcrema team in its search for a new player.
The injuries of Alejandro Zendejas and Javairo Dilrosun have forced the club to think about an element in the wing area, but it must be considered that his injuries are not expected to be long-term compared to the central defender. Igor Lichnovsky who will miss the rest of the year and part of the next.
In this way, the Eagles removed the Chilean’s registration and will thus be able to add another player not trained in Mexico, although they could also go for an Aztec player.
According to information from 365Scores Mexico the decision of the Americanist board, headed by Santiago Bathshas been to go out to the market once again in search of its last reinforcement due to the drop in Igor Lichnovskyso the priority will be to sign a foreigner, but it has not been decided whether it will be a centre-back or a winger.
This is because André Jardine He would have plans for one more offensive player, specifically, a left winger, although it should be mentioned that the reinforcement will only be made if time permits, since there is just over a week left until the closing.
