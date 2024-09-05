There was no need to wait until September 5th to announce Ferrari’s new organizational chart. After Enrico Cardile left his role as chassis technical director to join Aston Martin as CTO, it would have been enough to appoint Loic Serra, without going through the interim of Fred Vasseur (who also has the victory at Monza as technical director in his resume).

The Frenchman had hinted that a new face from outside would arrive in Maranello and, instead, he placed his trust in his compatriot who had already been made official at the beginning of the summer as the new acquisition of the Prancing Horse together with the vice team principal, Jerome D’Ambrosio.

With hopes of having Adrian Newey gone (Ferrari said no to the relaunch of the English genius), the Scuderia’s top brass have worked to give stability to the Racing Department.

Scuderia Ferrari victorious in the Italian GP Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Prancing Horse team issued a statement this morning on the new organization: “Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that it has entrusted the role of Technical Director Chassis to Loic Serra. The French technician, born in 1972, as previously announced, will join the team starting October 1. In this new role, Loic will report directly to the Team Principal, Fred Vasseur”.

Enrico Gualtieri, Technical Director Power Unit, Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Serra will therefore be responsible for the following divisions: Chassis Project Engineering, entrusted to Fabio Montecchi; Vehicle Performance, entrusted to Marco Adurno; Aerodynamics, entrusted to Diego Tondi; Track Engineering, entrusted to Matteo Togninalli and Chassis Operations, entrusted to Diego Ioverno, who also maintains the role of Sporting Director. The role of Technical Director Power Unit continues to be entrusted to Enrico Gualtieri, who remains directly reporting to Fred Vasseur”.

Loic Serra is therefore the technician who takes on a role that he has never covered in his career, but who has the total trust of the team principal. Fred has taken the time to assign new delegations and functions to a very tested work group (with salary adjustments given that several technicians of this staff have received important offers from competing teams and have chosen to stay in Maranello).

Ferrari’s reaction, capable of bringing a winning update package to the track in the Italian GP without a technical director, demonstrates that this nucleus is able to give the necessary support to the Frenchman who, from 1 October, will enter an already well-oiled and functioning structure.