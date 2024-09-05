by VALERIO BARRETTA

Dorna-FIM, the maxi-agreement

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and the Dorna Sports (holder of the commercial rights of MotoGP) have extended the term of their relationship, signing a contract renewal until 2060. The extension covers the rights to all FIM world championships managed by Dorna, including of course MotoGP and Superbike. Dorna first secured the promotion rights for the World Championship in 1992, and so this renewal will see the Spanish govern the two-wheeled world for a whopping 68 years.

The words of Viegas

“This is an incredibly important moment.provides clarity and long-term security at the pinnacle of motorcycle sport. This is not only relevant to those directly involved in MotoGP, but to the wider motorcycling community, who benefit from the global status, value and presence of this leading series.”, commented FIM President Jorge Viegas. “The ongoing and increasingly close collaboration between the FIM, Dorna Sports and other key stakeholders has been built over many years. The trust and cooperation that now exists, together with this new long-term agreement, provides an excellent basis for the future development of MotoGP, as well as all related championships.”.

The words of Ezpeleta

“We are very proud to announce this agreement with the FIM”, added Carmelo EzpeletaCEO of Dorna. “It is fantastic news, both for the sport and for fans around the world, to know that this partnership will be guaranteed for the future. We built something truly special together. We will continue to grow the sport further. Signing a long-term agreement adds significant value to MotoGP. In today’s sports and entertainment landscape, the level of acceptance that MotoGP enjoys is something we are privileged to be a part of, and it lays a fantastic foundation for our sport to continue on its growth trajectory. We would like to thank the FIM for their support, and we look forward to making MotoGP even bigger and better.”. The renewal between FIM and Dorna is an operation linked to the acquisition of Dorna by Liberty Media, announced last April and which is just waiting to have the green light from the EU antitrust.