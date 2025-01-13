Apple is developing a new slimmer iPhone model it refers to as iPhone Air, which will launch alongside the new iPhone 17 line of smartphones later this year and will feature a design two millimeters thinner than current iPhones. according to analyst Mark Gurman.

As was known in May of last year, the American technology company is working on a new, thinner iPhone model to follow the line of its MacBook Air and iPad Air devices, which feature a thinner and lighter design.

In this sense, Apple plans to launch this new thinner smartphone at the end of this year 2025, which will arrive with the new iPhone 17 line and that it will be two millimeters thinner than current models.

This was shared by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman in his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, where he detailed that the company is trying to offer the “thinnest to date” iPhone and whose name is expected to be iPhone 17 Air.

In this way, by presenting the slimmer body design, Gurman has indicated that it will serve as a test model to advance the company’s future technologies, among which he has referred to folding devices.

In addition, the analyst has also stated that the iPhone 17 Air will be the company’s first smartphone, along with the new iPhone SE model that will be presented in spring, which will incorporate Apple’s internal modem codenamed Sinope. Following this line, it will also be equipped with a “entry-level” A19 chip and a single-lens camera system.

Following the same idea as the AirPad Air, this model would be ideal for those users who Look for a more advanced iPhone than the basic model, but don’t require all the features or don’t want to pay the high price of the Pro.

“If you want something sleeker than a regular iPhone, but don’t need the performance, screen size, or cameras of a Pro model, you can get something that looks much nicer without giving up the specs of a regular iPhone,” Gurman explained. a few months ago.

More news in 2025

With all this, in addition to the new iPhones, Gurman has also pointed out that, facing the news for 2025, Apple will update products such as the iPhone SE, new entry-level iPads, Apple TV, HomePod, AirTag and Mac Pro.

On the other hand, he has also advanced that They will launch new entry-level iPads codenamed J481 and J482, which will be powered by “faster” processors and also incorporate Apple Intelligence features.

Regarding the new Mac Pro computer, Gurman has stated that it is being designed to incorporate a “high-end” Hydra processor, although the launch time is unknown.