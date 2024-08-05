Oppo has officially announced the implementation of the new AI Eraser 2.0 and Smart Image Matting 2.0 features on the Reno12 F 5G and OPPO Reno12 FS 5G models. The software update, which is already rolling out, includes new essential functions for photo manipulation. AI Eraser 2.0 revolutionizes photo editing, allowing users to easily remove unwanted passers-by and other objects from photos with a simple tap. This advanced function supports the removal of a wide range of elements, ensuring natural filling of backgrounds with unmatched speed and precision. With a 98% object recognition rate, AI Eraser 2.0 ensures excellent accuracy, adding, compared to the previous version, the selector to erase people.

Smart Image Matting 2.0 has been further refined to offer even greater precision when cropping multiple subjects. This feature allows you to create personalized stickers that can be saved and used in the future, making it easier to share and personalize images. The update ensures that every detail is captured with the utmost care, offering powerful tools to express your creativity and achieve stunning results. The new Oppo Reno12 F and FS 5G are available in Amber Orange and Olive Green colors. The Reno12 F 5G (8/256GB) model is available for € 329.99, while Reno12 FS 5G (12/512GB) is available for € 349.99. Both models can be purchased on the Oppo Store, Amazon and at major electronics retailers.