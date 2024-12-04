The current world time trial champion, Remco Evenepoel, has undergone surgery after the spectacular accident he suffered this Tuesday in the town of Oetingen (Belgium) when he collided with the door of a postal company van. The 24-year-old Belgian noted on social media after the intervention that everything went “well,” although he warned that recovery will take “a long time.”

“After a scary accident while training yesterday, I had surgery last night and everything went well. The return begins now,” stressed the double Olympic champion.

In the statement, Evenepoel details that he has suffered “a fracture of the rib, the shoulder blade, the hand, bruises on the lungs and a dislocation of the right clavicle that caused the tear of all the surrounding ligaments.” From this perspective, he points out that “the road will be long” but that he is “completely focused on recovery” and “determined to come back stronger.”

The Soudal Quick-Step rider is grateful for the messages of support received after the accident, making special mention of the emergency services, the residents of the area where the accident occurred and who helped him, and the medical services. , his wife and his family. At the same time, the Belgian expresses his support for the woman who was involved in the accident.

In the 2020 Giro de Lombardia, he fractured his pelvis after falling about five meters into the void when he hit a protrusion on the wall of a bridge.

Remco Evenepoel already suffered a hard fall in the 2020 Giro de Lombardia. It was then that he collided with a protrusion on the wall of a bridge that threw him forward. He fell about five meters into the void, causing a bruise on his lungs and a fracture in his pelvis.





