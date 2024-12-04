In the last ten years, the efficiency of Spanish workers has increased by just 0.4%, making it the 5th country in the EU-27 with the lowest increase.
The sectors with the best productivity are real estate, financial and insurance activities, while artistic activities and agriculture have the worst values, according to economists
In the last ten years, the productivity of Spanish workers has increased by just 0.4%, making it the 5th country in the EU-27 with the lowest increase, according to a study published today by the General Council of Economists (CGE). .
The …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Productivity #stagnates #Spain #Ireland #leader #Europe
Leave a Reply