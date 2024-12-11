Twenty-four days later, CE Europe and Sant Andreu played on Wednesday night behind closed doors at the Nou Sardenya of Barcelona the remaining 43 minutes of the suspended derby with a 3-5 after the collapse of a fence of the North Fund, nth and last incident of a rivalry between two neighborhood clubs that do not swallow.

In the end, this Wednesday night, each team scored a goal and there is the peculiar 4-6, with the two hobbies abroad pulling, encouraging and living with passion a game that nobody could see, except journalists. There was no war on the grass – well, four yellow and some piques – but either peace because the players or greeted themselves at the end, more interested in contacting outside the field with their respective hobbies, whose songs sneaked into the stands in the stands in the stands empty during those 43 minutes.

Police moved the two hobbies, who lived with passion the party they didn’t see

This time, the police deployment outside the Nou Srdenya was large, notably greater than Sunday, November 17, cars day. Eight vans of the Mossos, several patrols and motorists on the urban guard and an objective: shield the walls to avoid myelon and move away the fans of the enclosure, young people who challenge the fresh night and in the case of Europe launched, at the beginning and finish The party, more belligerent fireworks castles than aesthetic. From Sant Andreu arrived, with red flares that illuminated the buildings, which jihadists on the way to Damascus, about thirty followers, encapsulated as soon as they were close to Nou Sardenya.

The stands whose fall caused the suspension JL

The derby was suspended on November 17 by the collapse of a fence as a result of the celebration of the fifth goal for the visiting parish, although the wasted – the name have put it on them, it is recorded in the minutes – they do not seem very much of Mass. The avalanche caused the fence to be yielded – already replaced by the City Council, owner of the Nou Sardenya – and quotes the social alarm to the point that Mayor Collboni was interested in ipso facto from Brazil for what happened. In that treadmill, a group of fans of Sant Andreu perched on a wall of the field where there are five flag masts of which they took, as a trophy, those of CE Europe and the Vila de Gràcia, affront a group that a group of Europeanists tried to correct how these things are corrected. Before the honor led to a pitched and urban battle, the Mossos intervened with light loads and some baton. This Wednesday night, there were no incidents, only the three points flew, but this sporting war of uncertain origin does not seem to loosen and is already more derby than the Barça-Espanyol.

