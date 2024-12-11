With their first Champions League home win in almost exactly 15 years, VfB Stuttgart has impressively returned to the race for the playoffs. The Bundesliga club defeated the Swiss champions Young Boys Bern 5:1 (1:1) and significantly increased their chances of advancing before the remaining two match days of the league phase. Bern remains without a point.

Three German national players scored for VfB, who first had to cope with an early setback in front of 60,000 spectators and then played themselves into a frenzy: Angelo Stiller (25th minute), Chris Führich (61st) and Josha Vagnoman (66th). his 24th birthday. Enzo Millot (53rd) and Yannick Keitel (76th) were also successful for Stuttgart. Lukasz Lakomy initially gave the guests the lead (6th).

The Stuttgart team quickly took control after going behind and earned the equalizer through Stiller after a fine one-two with Vagnoman. In the first half, despite all their dominance, the hosts made too many inaccuracies. The Stuttgart team, whose captain Karazor stayed in the dressing room during the break, also clearly dominated the game in the second half. The difference from the first half: They now acted much more precisely and decisively.

However, the 2-1 result was strange. After Rieder ran into the penalty area on the right side, the linesman raised the flag. The Bernese stopped playing and Millot scored with a low shot. A detailed video check showed that the ball had obviously not been out of bounds after all – the goal counted. As a result, the guests literally fell apart. Führich scored with a remarkable shot into the right corner, Vagnoman after a cross from Millot. Keitel, who came on for Karazor, increased the score to 5-1 with a long-range shot.

Manchester City also loses in Turin

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, are threatened with an early exit from the Champions League. After the 0:2 (0:0) at Juventus Turin, the 2023 title holder slipped to 22nd place in the table with eight points. The lead over Paris Saint-Germain in 25th place, which would mean the end of the premier class in the new system, is just one point two match days before the end of the preliminary round.

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović (53rd minute) and former Schalke player Weston McKennie (75th) caused City’s seventh defeat in the last ten competitive games with their goals. Juve is in a playoff spot with eleven points. Arsenal FC, on the other hand, was able to make a big leap towards the round of 16. With the 3-0 (1-0) win against AS Monaco, the Gunners jumped to third place. England’s international striker Bukayo Saka was successful twice (34th/78th). Substitute Kai Havertz made it 3-0 (88th). With OSC Lille, along with Stade Brest, they are also the second French outsider on course for the round of 16. The northern French won 3:2 (2:1) against Sturm Graz and are in eighth place with 13 points. Hakon Haraldsson scored the winning goal in the 81st minute. Atlético Madrid can once again hope for direct qualification for the round of 16 after beating Slovan Bratislava 3-1 (2-0). With twelve points, coach Diego Simeone’s team is tied with Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern in eleventh place.

