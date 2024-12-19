Ence has closed the purchase of a biomethane generation plant located in the municipality of La Galera (Tarragona). The facility, which spans five hectares, is designed to produce up to a maximum of 50 GWh of biomethane per yearwith their corresponding sustainability certificates. Sector sources indicate that the owners of the asset that has been purchased by the firm led by Ignacio de Colmenares was a investment groupbesides farmers and ranchers in the area.

Likewise, the company has signed an agreement to 15 years with a “relevant gas marketer“for the sale of biomethane produced by the plant.

As part of its business plan, the Ence group subsidiary plans to make investments to adapt it to its environmental standards. Within this framework, you will apply your know how and the technology that is already implemented in its pulp mills to eliminate odorous emissions.

Ence Biogas has important differential values ​​in its business model. As detailed, they apply strict criteria when selecting the location and design of your plants to achieve maximum integration in the community.

Added to this is that the plant locations are located at a Sufficient distance from population centers and isolated homes and are selected considering the access roads, in order to guarantee that truck traffic will not be generated through urban centers.

All this, with the objective of operating under the umbrella of the community’s social license.

14 projects in portfolio

Taking into account this business model, Ence Biogas foresees reach a production of 1,000 GWh of biomethane in 2030and for this it has a portfolio of 14 projects in environmental processing, mainly in Castilla y León, Aragón, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Andalusia.

In addition, the company has other 14 initiatives in development that already have a location and a completed feasibility study.

Biomethane is a key piece to achieve the energy transition and decarbonization objectives of the European Union. According to the latest report from the European Biogas Association (EBA), Europe reached 22.1 billion cubic meters (22.1 bcm) of energy generated through the production of biogas and biomethane in 2023, compared to a EU target of 35 bcm in 2030.

Regarding Spain, according to the EBA report, it is estimated that the total production of biomethane reached 252 GWh in 2023. This figure places us very far from the countries with the highest growth in biomethane production, such as , in the aforementioned exercise, Italy (+3,392 GWh) and France (+2,164 GWh).

However, according to the Sedigas report for the same year, Spain has the potential to become the third largest producer in Europe in 2030behind France and Germany.