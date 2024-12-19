Ulcerative colitis is a serious chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and ulcers or sores on the inner wall, specifically the membrane, of the colon or large intestine and the rectum. It is part of the group of inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease. It can be hereditary and usually appears between the ages of 15 and 30. There is no cure and it causes intense weakness.

Causes of ulcerative colitis

Unknown

The cause of ulcerative colitis is unknown, although it seems that poor functioning of the immune system may be the reason as it tries to fight viruses and/or bacteria by also attacking the cells of the digestive tract. A risk factor is having a family history.

The types of ulcerative colitis are:

– Ulcerative proctitis. Inflammation and rectal bleeding. It is usually the mildest type.

– Proctosigmoiditis. The inflammation affects the rectum and the lower end of the colon (sigmoid colon). It produces bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramps, and the inability to defecate feeling the need (tenesmus).

– Left colitis. Inflammation of the lower end of the colon and the descending colon. It causes bloody diarrhea, pain, and abdominal cramps on the left side.

– Pancolitis. It affects the entire large intestine. It causes significant weight loss and episodes of bloody diarrhea can be very debilitating.

– Severe acute ulcerative colitis. It affects the entire colon and causes severe diarrhea and pain, bleeding, fever, and inability to eat. It is rare.

Symptoms of ulcerative colitis

Abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea, the basics

The signs or symptoms of ulcerative colitis may be different depending on the area affected by the disease. Some are:

– Diarrhea with blood or mucus.

– Diarrhea that involves waking up at night.

– Abdominal pain.

– Pain in the rectum.

– Urgent need to defecate.

– Inability to defecate despite feeling an intense need.

– Slimming.

– Fatigue.

– Fever without apparent cause lasting more than one or two days.

– In children it causes growth problems.

Some possible complications of ulcerative colitis are:

– Intense bleeding.

– Perforation of the colon.

– Severe dehydration.

– Decrease in bone mass (osteoporosis).

– Inflammation of the skin, joints and eyes

– Increased risk of colon cancer.

– Increased risk of blood clots in veins and arteries.

Diagnosis of ulcerative colitis

Blood test, stool sample and colonoscopy

Gastroenterologists will order blood tests to look for anemia or signs of infection. A stool sample can rule out infections due to bacteria, viruses or parasites and provide evidence of ulcerative colitis thanks to the presence of white blood cells.

Colonoscopy is a scan that uses a thin, flexible tube with a built-in light and camera to view the entire colon and take tissue samples for later analysis. Imaging tests such as x-rays or computed tomography (CT) may also be performed.

Ulcerative colitis treatment and medication

Anti-inflammatories, immunoregulators or surgery

Each case of ulcerative colitis will need a specific pharmacological plan because drugs that may work well for one patient may not work for another. However, the first measure is usually the administration of anti-inflammatories including corticosteroids followed by immunoregulators or immunosuppressants. The latter will require periodic monitoring with blood tests to control their side effects.

Therapy can be completed with antibiotics in case of infection and fever, antidiarrheals, analgesics and iron supplements.

If ulcerative colitis requires surgery, a proctocolectomy, the removal of the colon and rectum, is performed. With the ileoanal anastomosis procedure, a reservoir is created at the end of the small intestine with direct attachment to the anus to eliminate waste without the need to have a permanent opening in the abdomen for feces to be collected in a bag.

Prevention of ulcerative colitis

Control some foods

Prevention, as such, for ulcerative colitis does not exist since the disease can occur in any case and person. However, if there are some foods that cause diarrhea immediately or are difficult to digest, it is advisable to eliminate them from the diet. It is also advisable to avoid spicy foods, alcohol and caffeine.

In addition, it is better to eat five or six meals a day made up of small portions than three large meals and hydrate frequently.

Avoiding stress and performing moderate and adequate exercise, under medical supervision, favors intestinal transit in the case of patients with ulcerative colitis. It is also advisable to practice some type of relaxation.