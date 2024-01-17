This week the United States National Weather Service (NWS) warned about the arrival of an Arctic storm that would cause subzero temperatures in various areas of the country. Due to this situation, there have been power outages, road damage and an unusual scenario: a cemetery of electric cars stranded at Tesla service stations.

In Chicago, various users on social networks were surprised to find the image of electric cars waiting for a charger to give them the energy to move. There are several owners who are desperately looking for an available loading area and are having to wait in long lines for it.

According to the information published by users on the Internet and taken up by media such as Univision, The problem has worsened, as owners of electric models are finding themselves not only that the charging stations are saturated, but in many they are not working.

As an example, TikTok user @ms.iwinwewin shared a video in which she shows that several of Tesla's charging stations are out of serviceand when you get to one available, you see dozens of cars waiting their turn.

Electric cars run out of power in Chicago

Many drivers were unlucky and, waiting to get to the charging station, they saw how their vehicles finally ran out of battery, So in the images shared on social networks you can see many cars covered in snow.

🇺🇸🚗 Dozens of Tesla cars stopped due to low temperatures in Chicago Tesla car charging stations in the Chicago area reported failures and long lines with drivers desperate for a little power to start their electric vehicles. pic.twitter.com/x3HqRNWxqS — Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) January 17, 2024

And it is that Vehicle batteries have lower performance when temperatures are low And precisely areas like Chicago have reached historical records, so authorities even warned that anyone with exposed skin could suffer frostbite in just thirty minutes.

For drivers who own an electric car, it is best to be aware of the kilometers that the car can travel and check the nearest charging stations, so as to avoid battery depletion while on a trip. .