Elections in France, Bardella already feels like prime minister. The scenarios in view of next Sunday’s ballots

The elections legislative in France have delivered a clear verdict, the far right of Marine Le Pen It is the first party in the country and can even get the absolute majority of the seats. The president Macron is instead the big loser, while the Left united in the New Popular Front has held firm. This in short was the result of the French elections. The Ministry of the Interior has announced the final results of the first round. The National Rally by Jordan Bardellaallied with Republican President Eric Ciotti– reports Le Monde – has obtained 33.1% of the votesthe New Popular Front, the union of the left, the 28%and the Ensemble, the presidential coalition, the 20%. The Republicans, not aligned with the RN, have collected the 6.7% of the votesThe voter turnout was 66.7%. The run-offs are scheduled for next Sunday and both the president Macron that the leader of the Left Melenchon they have announced that they will form a common front, all against the advance of the far right of Le Pen and Bardella.

“We have seven days to save France from disaster“, said Raphael Glucksmann of the Place Publique party, calling on all third-place candidates to withdraw in the second round. “What we will do, what we will say in the next few days and hours, will determine our place in history of our country”. For the first time, the far right could win an absolute majority in the National Assembly, take power, form a government whose prime minister would be him, Jordan. Bardellathat boy of 28 years who around 8.30 pm goes up on stage at the Wagram hall in Paris and addresses the French with his increasingly controlled tone. The Rassemblement national is the first partyfor the first time in history dozens of its candidates are elected in the first round, without even having to wait for next Sunday’s run-off, voters expressed “a clear desire for change” since “the presidential field is widely disavowed“.

French elections, Bardella already speaks as prime minister: “I will be everyone’s president”

“Three weeks before the European elections” “a clear verdict” came from French voters because “leading i candidates of the Rassemblement National and its allies have given birth to a hope unprecedented in the whole country”. So says Jordan Bardella, 28-year-old leader of Rn, Marine Le Pen’s dolphin, in statements relaunched by Tf1. Bardella, with his thoughts on second round next Sunday, spoke about what are “among the most decisive elections in history of the Fifth Republic.” Next Sunday, “if the voters grant us an absolute majority, I intend to be the prime minister of all the French”, a “cohabiting Prime Minister, respectful of the function of the President of the Republic, but uncompromising“.