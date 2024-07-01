He Group A and B Group of the Copa America 2024 They played their three dates, so two of the four quarterfinal matches were defined, where the current champion, Argentinais positioned with the goal of winning the second championship.
The Albicelesteheaded by Lionel Messigot the perfect step in the Group Asince she won all three of her matches, although it was not easy. In her debut, a fierce Canada made things difficult for him, so much so that Emanuel ‘Draw’ Martinez was demanded on several occasions, but in the end Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez They sealed the 2-0. Against Chili There was also a lot of fast-paced play, but the solitaire of both Lautaro coarse. Finally, to Peru he was beaten 2-0 with a double Lautaro, in order to obtain nine units. In second place Canadawith four units, as they beat the Incas 1-0 and tied 0-0 with The Red.
For him B Group, Venezuela took over the sector and did it in the same way, with perfect pace, since it won its three matches over Ecuador, Mexico and Jamaica. By the hand of Salomon Rondon, The Vinotinto It will seek to be a pleasant surprise and the dark horse of the competition. Already in second place he advanced Ecuador and despite having made the same points as Mexicowith four, his goal difference of +1 put him on the other side.
In this way, two keys were defined pending what happens in the Group C and D. The current world champion and current monarch of the America Cup will clash against the Ecuadorians, first of all Group A against second of B Groupnext Thursday, July 4 at the NRG Stadiumfrom Houston. Now in the other key, Venezuelafirst of the B Groupwill be measured at Canadasecond of Group Aon Friday, July 5th at the AT&T Stadiumfrom Arlington.
Finally, this Monday, July 1, the decision will be made Group Cwhere Uruguay leads with six points, against three of USA (+1) and Panama (-1) and zero of Bolivia. The Charrúa Claw closes against The Stars and Stripeswhile The green will do the same with The Red Tide.
Likewise, on Tuesday, July 2, the Group Dwhere Colombia is the leader with six points, followed by Brazil with four, Costa Rica with one and Paraguay with zero. The Canarinha The coffee growers are measured and the Ticos will clash against the Guaraníes.
