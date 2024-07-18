An El Paso resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery’s $1,000,000 Crossword Scratch-Off game, the Texas Lottery said in a news release Thursday, July 18.

The ticket was purchased at Fast Market located at 629 S. Yarbrough Drive, Lower El Paso Valley and the winner chose to remain anonymous.

“This was the first of six $1 million jackpots claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $229.3 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including breakeven prizes,” the Texas Lottery said.