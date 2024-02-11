Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori and Patrik Niklas-Salminen bowed out in the ATP final

The Finns missed their breakthrough opportunity.

Finnish couple Emil Ruusuvuori/Patrik Niklas-Salminen lost the final match of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Marseille, France.

The uninvested Finns were inclined by numbers of 3–6, 4–6 also to the uninvested Czechs To Tomas Machac and China To Zhang Zhizhen.

Ruusuvuori and Niklas-Salminen started the second set strongly. They held their serve with ease and collected a total of six breaking opportunities in the first two serving shifts of the opponent. They went untapped, while Machac and Zhang capitalized on their only one.

The all-Finnish duo has won the tournament twice in ATP doubles: Jarkko Nieminen and Henri Kontinen in Austria in 2014 and Leo Palin and Olli Rahnasto in the United States in 1985.

If you advance far in the tournaments, the competitive pace is tight: both Ruusuvuori and Niklas-Salminen will play again tomorrow.

Rusuvuori will face France in the opening round of the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam Ugo Humbert'swho has the Marseille singles final coming up later on Sunday.

Niklas-Salminen is traveling to Bahrain for a challenger tour, where he and the U.S Vasil Kirkov are ranked fourth.