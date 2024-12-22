El Gordo of the Christmas Lottery: 72480

We already have Gordo de Navidad: 72480. The prize came out at 11:30 this morning from the Draw, and it fell, entirely, in Logroño.

El Gordo distributes 400,000 euros per tenth, 4 million euros to the series. A good pinch of the prize will go to the members and families of the Distrito Olimpico team, a basketball club from Madrid, which has been subscribed to 72480 for years.

Those in charge of announcing it were Piero Rai Chávez and Alisce Ríos, from the San Ildefonso school and residence in Madrid, at the Teatro Real, in Madrid.

In addition to the Gordo, the third prize – 11840 – has also fallen with 50,000 euros to the tenth prize; two fourth prizes—77768 and 48020—and four fifth prizes.

How to collect the prizes

– Minor prizes (less than 2,000 euros): available at the 10,884 Lottery points of sale starting on the afternoon of December 22. They can be collected in cash or through Bizum.

– Greater prizes (2,000 euros or more): they are collected at BBVA, CaixaBank or by bank transfer if they were purchased online. Since December 22 is a Sunday, financial institutions could begin payments on the 23rd.

Check here the winning numbers from the 2024 Christmas Lottery draw

The deadline to collect is March 24, 2025 (three months from the draw).