take a Christmas Lottery prize It is extraordinary news, especially if that prize is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. Being blessed with one of the strokes of fortune requires a series of steps.

First of all, we must differentiate whether the winning tenth (or tenths) have been purchased online or in person. If it is the first case, payment must be requested. on the official website of State Lotteries and Betting and fill out the form, including the key information: the account number. Once the SELAE services have verified these data, the entry will proceed in a minimum amount of time.

For the biggest prizes, as established on the State Lottery and Betting website, you must go to one of the 6,000 collaborating bank offices of BBVA and CaixaBankthe only banks that have SELAE approval. Once the entity that will collaborate has been chosen, Loterías recommends make an appointment to ensure that personalized attention can be obtained, especially in case it is a major prize.





To collect a prize it is not mandatory to have a bank account in that entity, nor will commissions be charged for the service. Requirements to collect a Lottery jackpot In addition to bringing the tenth itself or a photocopy of it, the collector must present the original of a identity document (DNI or driving license, both valid) and complete the required formssuch as data protection. “The banking entity may also request financial information related to know-your-customers (KYC) from you to comply with its legal obligations to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism,” SELAE specifies. If the tenth is shared, it is necessary that all the prize holders come to identify themselves and, if it is a large group and the winners decide so, they can choose a common representative to carry out the procedures. “This power of attorney must be conferred in a public document before a notary, since we are talking about high amounts of public funds, which requires certainty as to whom and why it is paid,” they warn.

