Merida, Mexico.- Aldrin Miguel Jarquín Jarquín, alias “El Chaparrito”, was arrested in Mérida, Yucatán, after almost two years of being a fugitive from justice, being sought by authorities for leading the drug trafficking of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Manzanillo, Colima.

“El Chaparrito”, 47 years old and also accused of introducing chemical precursors into this Pacific port, was arrested by federal authorities in northern Merida.

The Federal Arrest Registry details that Jarquín Jarquín was found wearing jeans, a T-shirt and sandals, more than two thousand kilometers away from where the operations he led were taking place.

According to government sources, the regional leader of the CJNG was arrested yesterday by elements of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO), and transferred to the FGR facilities in Mexico City.

However, no authority has yet provided public information on the matter.

‘El Chaparrito’ arrested in 2022… and escaped

In March 2022, the drug lord was arrested in Zapopan, Jalisco, for crimes against health and carrying weapons for the exclusive use of the Army, but a judge granted him conditional release in June, after days of being held in custody, and urged him to voluntarily appear at the arraignment hearing, which did not happen.

It is ‘El Chaparrito’ close to ‘El Mencho’

Since that date, “El Chaparrito” was already considered the top CJNG operator in Colima, along with his brother José, “R32”, only below Julio Alberto Castillo Rodríguez, son-in-law of Nemesio Oseguera, “El Mencho”, leader of the CJNG, according to the United States Department of the Treasury.

In 2021, this neighboring country announced the blocking of accounts of four Mexicans accused of operating with the CJNG, including Miguel Aldrin Jarquín and his brother, José de Jesús Jarquín, as well as César Enrique Díaz de León Saucedo and Fernando Zagal Antón.

In Mexico, the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) blocked his accounts in June 2020.