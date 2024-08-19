The match continued without respite at the Estadio de la Cerámica. In the 37th minute, Villarreal took the lead again thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Koke. The play was born from a corner taken by the yellow team that was initially cleared by the Atlético de Madrid defence. However, the ball fell back to the feet of a Villarreal player, who quickly decided to cross it back into the area.
Chaos takes over the red-and-white defence, and in the midst of the confusion, the markings get out of control. In an unexpected turn, the ball rebounds off Koke, who, without time to react, sends it into his own net. Jan Oblak, surprised by the action, can do nothing to prevent the goal. With this stroke of bad luck, Villarreal takes a 2-1 lead on the scoreboard, regaining the lead in a match full of excitement and unexpected twists.
Atletico Madrid are looking to regroup after this setback, while Villarreal continue to press and take advantage of every opportunity in a match that remains a back-and-forth affair.
