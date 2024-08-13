Ciudad Juarez.– The General Directorate of Ecology urged citizens to comply with the inspection of vehicle emissions in order to improve environmental conditions in the city.

The head of the agency, César René Díaz, invited vehicle owners to apply for the green sticker at any of the 32 authorized verification centers, which are located throughout the city.

He recalled that the annual cost of the sticker is 325 pesos and 460 pesos for diesel-powered cars, a price that is less than the cost of the fine imposed by Road Safety for not having the sticker.

There are more than 650 thousand cars circulating in Ciudad Juárez and the vast majority of the owners have not complied with the physical and mechanical inspection of the vehicles, said César Díaz.