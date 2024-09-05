The board of directors of Club Deportivo Guadalajara has disappointed its fans in this transfer market, as the red-and-white hope was awaiting the arrival of good reinforcements, however, that has been far from reality with the confirmation of the agreement for the broadcasting rights with Amazon Primethere could be more movement in Verde Valle or at least that is what the fans would expect.
For this semester the only options left are to be able to hire a free agent or a foreigner, however, it is not expected that there will be a last minute signing, most likely Fernando Gago use only what you already have and your basic strengths.
In the environment of the Sacred Flock, names such as: Jesús Gallardo, Erick Sánchez, Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo, Hirving Lozano, Alan Pulido, Carlos Velaamong many others, but they were only pipe dreams.
The reality was the hiring of young and unheralded players such as: Fidel Barajas, Omar Govea, Daniel Aguirre and Bruce El-Mesmari.
According to Liga MX regulations, the period to register players in the teams for the Apertura 2024 began on June 27 and will close on Saturday, September 14, so there are only a few days left until the end of the summer market and it is estimated that only some loss due to injury in a key position could lead to another reinforcement.
