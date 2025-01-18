Each one sneezes as God helps him

“Your body will be mine, I will take you to bed, I will make you sweat, shake and I will leave you without strength. Sincerely, the flu.” It is a message that circulates on social networks and that defines the symptoms of the disease very well.

the word flu It has been registered since 1897 in Spanish, it comes from French grippewhich, according to Etymological dictionary by Joan Corominas, derived from the Swiss-German term grüpiand this one groupand means: crouch, curl up; shiver from cold; or, also, being sick and feeling unwell.

Before grippe in French had the meaning of the disease, according to Juan Carlos Moreno Cabrera in Spanish is differentwas synonymous with caprice, sudden fantasy. It is related to the verb of Germanic origin gripperwhich translates as “catch”, “grab”, and leads us to English gripwhich means the same, and the noun gripwhich also tells us about “firmness.” Etymologically, sick It is one that is not firm. Derived from Latin infirmuscomposed of the private prefix in- and the adjective firmus. Is that why, when we are sick, we feel like we can fall apart, that we fall apart like a little bird’s poop?

The flu is also known as fluin Mexico and Colombia, or as influenza in some other Latin American countries, coming from Italian influenzaattested in this language since 1282, according to the Historical dictionary of the Spanish languagewith the value of: action exercised by the stars on human destiny or on natural or terrestrial climatic phenomena; and, later, as an influx, and as an infectious disease characterized by fever, headache, intestinal disorders and respiratory tract involvement. Comes from medieval Latin influenceof influences. It was believed that a celestial fluid or influence was the cause of this ailment, which has symptoms similar to a coldalso cold in America, but with differences in the ways they appear and in what they can trigger.

A simple cold appears more gradually and hardly leads to pneumonia either bronchitis. The virulence of the flu leaves the body more mortalless firm. The flu, colloquially, is also known as crash. It may have something to do with the hit that the word literally means. Of course, no one is bitter about a story: the legend shows a much more interesting origin. They say that María Cristina de Borbón-Dos Sicilias, the famous one from “María Cristina wants to govern me”, was returning to the bedroom after meeting her lover, a sergeant of the Corps guard, and one of her trusted ladies asked her if she wasn’t She had lost out with the change, since her husband, and also uncle, who that night was sick with the flu, Ferdinand VII, was known in the palace for the size of his sex, to which the queen replied: “Don’t believe it, the sergeant Muñoz also has a good move.” Apparently, the king heard her and asked her for explanations. Then María Cristina invented that in the sergeant’s province, in Cuenca, the flu was called that. The doctor, who was there, played along with María Cristina, and from then on the term “tracazo” came to us today. True or not, the story makes the discomfort more bearable.

In addition to being careful with who is in front of you if you talk about your lover’s affair, you have to be cautious about saying that you are constipated in front of an Italian, an Englishman or a Frenchman, because they will think that we are giving them information that, in almost all likelihood, does not interest them. Constipated This is what is known as a false friend, you could translate it as: “constipated”, which is what it means. constipation in Italian; constipated in French; and constipated in English. “Too much information“, a Guiri friend who had recently arrived in Spain responded to his landlord, when he told him that his voice was taken by the cold. By the way guirithe typical foreigner and quite white, comes from the Basque guiristinoCristino, and that is what the regent’s supporters were called. The second meaning of the dictionary explains it: “In the civil wars of the 19th century, supporter of Queen Christina. It was also used to designate liberals, and especially government soldiers.”

Constipated comes from Latin constipationfrom the verb constypewhose meaning is “to narrow”, “to enclose”. According to Corominas, in Spanish constipate It acquired the meaning of catching a cold in the 19th century, because when you catch a cold the airways narrow, just as happens to other physiological passages, the intestines, with constipation.

Some theories link constipation with fear. Then I remember that expression they say to the naughty child, after his mischief and that good face, as if he were not responsible for the misdeed: “A lot of fear and very little shame.” Would they talk in the palace about act, give body, defecateWhat would you call going to the bathroom? Eschatological comes from the Greek skatósexcrement, and -lodgethe science it studies… in this case it is already known. Perhaps because it returns every year, the cold has so many synonyms. It is also called coldfrom late Latin catarrhusand this one from the Greek katarrhoosof katarrhéoflow downward, says María Moliner. It runs (a liquid) from top to bottom, specifies Corominas.

It is not considered fever If the patient does not exceed 37 degrees, low-grade fever up to 38, which was previously checked with those mercury thermometers that had to be shaken. Now they have to be electronic and, when they have finished taking the body temperature, they beep: 35.6 degrees Celsius under the left wing of this writing body. In some places, the fever is known as fever. We are talking about the pathological phenomenon, not about sexual arousal. the word armpitspace that the thermometer frequently travels when we are sick, comes from Latin armpitaxis, wing; but armpitwhich means the same although it sounds very different, is of uncertain origin. Corominas explains that perhaps it could be due to a crossing of the two Latin voices subala (under the wing) and subhircus (under the arch). After all, a concavity between the arm and the body. Also from armpit The name comes from a part of the olive tree, the one we reach by raising our arms, from the ground: the armpits.

In addition to the fevercough can prevent sleep; Coughing is the music that the body produces to expel what it does not want. The cough, sometimes so intense that it seems like it is going to tear our ribs, the next day gives us stiffness in the abdomena term that seems to come from abdere“disguise”. The abdomen hides our viscera and the clothes hide our abdomen; the cough manages to escape through the mouth, like symptom that lasts

Curiously, symptom has the same origin as asymptote. Symptom comes from the verb sympiptein“coincides together”, “coincides with”. It is, then, the symptoms that coincide that determine the diagnosis: cold or flu. The asymptote For some, it is the straight line that permanently approaches a curve without touching it and, for others, the curve that approaches the straight line. In any case and with the private prefix tocomes to mean: that it does not coincide, that it does not fall together. To the pharmacywhich was previously drugstoreIf the cough persists, let’s go for a syrupa word that comes from Andalusian Arabic, šaráb“potion”, derived in turn from šárib“drink.”

María Cristina and the sergeant not only met once, but they ended up getting married and had five sons and three daughters. Surely, they would have embroidered handkerchiefs to blow their snot. More than throwing, people blow their snot or eat it. I remember a girl enjoying her mucus, with her back to her father. He crossed paths with me. “Is everything okay, Natalia?” asked the father. The girl, after finishing her mucus, put the same finger in her mouth to beg me to keep the secret: “Everything is fine, daddy.”

I don’t know if Natalia will continue to hide her pleasure, if she will already use embroidered handkerchiefs or if she will have experienced the figurative meaning that was given to eat snot (fail), previously used a lot for those who did not flirt: eat your snot, not eat a single bagel. Sometimes failure at something leads us back to success. Sometimes a cold turns us into readers and from readers writers are born.

Everyone sneezes as God helps themsays a saying that Góngora glosses in a lyric. In every neighborhood there are those who receive a lot of help from the almighty and, with their sneezes, it seems that they will tear down our houses. When the loudest neighbor sneezes, the neighborhood shouts “Jesus!”, a custom that arose as a prayer, as a way of asking the gods for the health of the sick person. A sneeze was not a good omen.

Better to err on the side of inopportune than inhumane, to ask how the other person is doing, if they have completely gotten rid of the discomfort, if their body is free and not taken, by the voice, by the flu. The writer Herta Müller’s mother always asked her before going out if she was carrying a scarf. She never picked up the handkerchief so her mother would ask her the question every morning. Caring comes from Latin cogitare“think”. Thinking about a man, wrote Roberto Juarroz, is like saving him.

Voice, in Greek, is phoneand carries inside phosy nouswhich means “light and thought.” Therefore, as Pedro Olalla says in Aegean wordsthe voice is the light that makes thought visible. The voice takenthe voice constipated It sounds more nostalgic, more nasal, even, we would say, sadder, like metallic. The way we speak also counts the way the body is. The emotional is not separated from the physical.

When public health was science fiction, it was said: “Money goes away in a cold”, literally or exaggeratedly, looking for ways and remedies to avoid our painful mortality, something that the ancient Greeks were very aware of, who called the human being sprouts“the mortal.”

Pedro Payán establishes categories for the diagnosis of our body, following popular Cádiz usage, from best to worst, like this: have a short body, having a disgusted body, be upset, be bad, be sick. “From here we move on to kicking the bucket or digging in.” We will not be bad at all, even between coughs, snot, constrictions and bad love, as long as the desire to laugh remains. Health!