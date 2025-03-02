03/02/2025



This weekend, Spain is under the effects of a Intense winter temporal which has covered large areas of the country, affecting numerous autonomous communities. The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has issued yellow alerts By snowfall in regions such as Castilla y León, Aragón, Castilla-La Mancha, Community of Madrid, La Rioja and Community Valencian, with significant accumulations provided for in various areas of the Peninsula. Given this situation, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has issued a series of Recommendations essential for guarantee the safety of drivers that must move along roads affected by snow.

In total, 20 affected roads. impassable.

Mandatory use of chains.

Prohibited passing to trucks.

In total, 20 affected roads. impassable.

Mandatory use of chains.

Prohibited passing to trucks.

Transitable with caution.

On its website, the DGT emphasizes the importance of adequate planning before starting any displacement in adverse winter conditions. In that sense, it is fundamental consult the weather and road forecasts Through official sources, such as DGT or AEmet. In addition, it is recommended Avoid traveling at nightsince the visibility is lower and the temperatures are usually lowerincreasing the Ice formation risk On the road.

Preparation before the trip

Equipping the vehicle is another crucial appearance to circulate safely by roads affected by snow. According to the DGT, it is mandatory to wear chains or dispose of Winter tiresespecially if you are going to circulate through areas where snowfall is expected. It is also advisable carry one flashlight, coat clothes, water and non -perishable foods In case of being trapped by snow. Keep the Full fuel tank and verify the proper functioning of the Brakes, lights and windshield wiper They are additional preventive measures that should not be overlooked.

Safe driving in snow conditions

During driving on snowy roads, the DGT recommends extreme caution and Adapt the speed to the conditions of the road. It is essential Increase security distance With the preceding vehicle, since Snow and ice reduce adhesion and increase braking distance. It is due drive offavoiding abrupt maneuvers that can cause the loss of vehicle control and is recommended keep the left lane free to facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and removes equipment. Also, in earringsit is advisable Use long marches To avoid wheel skating.









On the other hand, if during the route you find an intense snowfall that makes visibility and circulation difficult, the most prudent is Find a safe place to stop and wait for conditions to improve. NUnca should stop the vehicle in the shouldersince it could be rammed by other drivers who do not see it on time. Also, in case of be immobilized For snow, it is important keep calm and stay inside the vehiclemaking sure that the Exhaust tube is not clogged to avoid the accumulation of gases inside.

Finally, the DGT reports that, in situations of intense snowfall, they may be implemented Traffic restrictions to guarantee road safety and facilitate the work of maintenance equipment. These measures may include the prohibition of circulation for heavy vehicles, the mandatory use of winter chains or tires and the limitation of speed in affected sections.