Red Bull ‘chameleon’

In Hungary only with Max Verstappen the Red Bull introduced a package that essentially saw the RB20 ‘go back’ to the Mercedes-style ‘cannons’ that characterised the Red Bull bonnet. As we had already explained at the Budapest GP, Red Bull has the option, depending on the type of circuit, to change the packaging of the rear end and race with the ‘cannons’ on fast tracks and with the ‘standard’ sidepods on those that require high aerodynamic load.

In the paddock at Zandvoort Both RB20s are ‘Hungary’ specification and this will be Perez’s debut with this specification. given that in Budapest only Verstappen was able to christen these innovations, not with much satisfaction from the three-time world champion.

Red Bull will therefore have both cars in ‘high downforce’ version on the Zandvoort track where Qualifying is crucial. Furthermore, the risk of rain in view of Saturday is very high. Starting from tomorrow’s free practice it will be possible to evaluate whether Red Bull in these weeks has optimized the package brought to the track at the Hungaroring.