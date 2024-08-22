The launch of Ronaldo’s YouTube channel took place on Wednesday, and saw the player set a new world record by reaching 1 million subscribers in just 90 minutesCristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous and successful footballers in the world, the Portuguese player’s career began at Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester United in 2003. In Manchester he won three Premier Leagues and a UEFA Champions League, before being bought by Real Madrid in 2009. In Madrid, CR7 achieved extraordinary successes by winning four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, and winning four Ballon d’Ors.From 2018 to 2021, he was purchased by Juventus in Serie A, winning two league titles, before returning to Manchester United and then moving to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia where he still plays.

However ‘UR Christian‘ is not just a sports channel. Cristiano Ronaldo intends to offer his subscribers diversified contents ranging from his personal and family experiences, to the highlights of his football career, up to fun and motivational challenges. Collaborating with celebrities like Georgina Rodriguez and more, Ronaldo ensures his channel is a window into his life, making the YouTube experience intimate and immersive.

The opening of ‘UR Cristiano’ represents a significant strategic move for Ronaldo in the context of digital marketing. YouTube, with over 2 billion monthly active users, offers a platform for broad visibility and direct interactions with fans globally.. The initiative allows Ronaldo not only to maintain his relevance in the digital world, but also to explore new commercial and branding opportunities.

At the time of writing this article “UR Christian” has reached 16.7 million subscribers.