Ducelia Echevarria She is under the public's attention after being the protagonist of an ampay on Magaly Medina's program, in which she was captured with a married man. After the images exposed on national television, the former member of 'This is war' He broke his silence in 'Préndete' and cleared up doubts regarding the subject. She even stated that the ATV host followed her “with malice,” since she is now in a new stage in her TV career.

YOU CAN SEE: Ducelia Echevarría: who is the man who appears kissing her in Nuevo Ampay despite having a family?

Did Ducelia Echevarría speak after her ampay?

Ducelia Echevarría appeared on her morning show 'Préndete', after controversial images were released on the program 'Magaly TV, la firma'. During her appearance, she confirmed having started a relationship with the man present in the images, although she expressed that she did not previously investigate whether he had another romantic commitment.

“I I was meeting this person. When two people decide to meet each other, something beautiful begins. I'm not the FBI to investigate anyone, I got carried away. I am a single person. “I'm not the FBI, I'm not investigating the person I'm dating,” he said at the beginning.

In the same way, she recounted what her romance was like: “A person showed up at my side, I got to know him, but nothing more. I have lived what I have experienced with him. What he does next I know absolutely nothing. I am single and “I have the right to rebuild my life. I don't see anything wrong with it,” he explained.

What did Ducelia Echevarría say about Magaly Medina?

After being exposed by the cameras of 'Magaly TV, the firm', Ducelia Echavarría took a moment to question Magaly Medina for “following her with evil.” However, she also claimed to understand the work of the ATV host, since she, the model, acknowledged being a character with a public life.

“Yes, I see that there are super negative and bad people. Obviously, they always follow someone maliciously, I imagine, to see what they are doing. And I understand it because I am a public figure and I perfectly understand their work. I don't judge their work, “but I do feel that in one way or another, that when they see you doing well, growing and prospering in what you do, there are always people who want to harm you,” he sentenced.

YOU CAN SEE: Ducelia Echevarría accepts LIVE that she had an affair with a married man: “I got carried away”

This was the ampay of Ducelia Echevarría

In the images released by the program hosted by Magaly Medina, Ducelia Echevarría and her companion are seen leaving an establishment in Callao around 11:00 pm, after having shared drinks with friends. Immediately afterwards, both the influencer and the man head to a white van and occupy the back seat together.

The following sequences show the man leaving Echevarría at his home, at which point they kiss goodbye before he walks away.

#Ducelia #Echevarría #attacks #Magaly #ampay #quotThey #follow #evil #harm #mequot