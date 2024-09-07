Great opportunity for Ducati

The absence of Toprak Razgatliogluwho will have to miss the Magny-Cours event due to a slight pneumothorax – a consequence of yesterday’s terrible crash in FP2 – opens up the possibility for Ducati riders Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista to close the gap in the Riders’ standings even if the weather could have more than one surprise in store this weekend, turning the weekend in France into a lottery. Below are the words of the official riders of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer after Friday’s free practice.

Alvaro Bautista: “It was a positive day during which we worked well in different directions, especially on the choice of tyres. Also in the afternoon I found a good feeling by focusing on the race pace as we do every Friday“

Nicholas Bulega: “I’m satisfied with how things went also because I had never ridden with the Panigale V4R on this circuit. The feeling was good since the morning and with the team we did a great job managing to improve in FP2. I’m curious to see what the weather will be like on Saturday, but I feel confident in both dry and wet conditions“.