The Vietnamese justice system has charged the company with several fraud crimes. a Vietnamese businesswoman, who was sentenced to death in April for embezzling some $27 billion through bank deposits in Vietnam’s biggest corruption case, ithe official press reported this Saturday.

Truong My Lan, arrested in 2022, will have to sit in the dock again during a second trial that will begin on September 19 for fraud and money launderingwhich will last for a month, reports the news portal Tienphon.

Along with Lan, 67, 33 other people will be charged, most of them linked to the businesswoman.

The woman was accused of bribery and violating banking regulations

In April, a court in Ho Chi Minh City sentenced the businesswoman to death after finding her guilty of sbribery, violating banking regulations and misappropriation in a fraud committed through a criminal network over 10 years.

According to the investigation, Lan used front men and employees to acquire 91% of Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and then diverted large sums of money through some 2,500 loans to shell companies between 2012 and 2022.

The Prosecutor’s Office said that the damages caused by the fraud through SCB, the country’s largest bank in terms of assets, amount to 27 billion dollars (25.18 billion euros), which represents 6% of the country’s GDP in 2023.

Authorities say they have seized more than 1,000 properties belonging to Lan, who amassed a huge fortune in real estate and was president of the Van Thinh Phat Group.

These cases of fraud occur in the context of the intensification of the anti-corruption campaign launched in recent years by the Vietnamese authorities and which has affected high-ranking political and business figures.

