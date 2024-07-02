Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the addition of Dubai-issued driving licenses and vehicle registrations to Samsung’s portfolio. This partnership comes in line with RTA’s commitment to employing technology to ensure the efficiency of the transportation system, enhance the driver experience and achieve Dubai’s vision to become the smartest city in the world..

Samsung users can now add their vehicle registration and driving license information directly to Samsung Wallet through the RTA app. (RTA Dubai)This integration eliminates the need to use multiple applications, and provides a central platform for managing important documents related to transportation and communications..

“RTA is keen on innovation, development and launching value-added initiatives for the public by providing easy and convenient transportation solutions,” said Mira Al Shaikh, Director of Smart Services at RTA. “This strategic collaboration reflects the ongoing efforts to leverage smart technologies and integrate essential services into smartphones, which will transform the urban mobility landscape and move towards a digital future that contributes to achieving Dubai’s vision of becoming the smartest city in the world.”

Meera stated that the wallet provides the highest standards of security and privacy for customers, stressing the commitment of the Roads and Transport Authority and Samsung to maintaining the trust of users, and that this integration leads to a qualitative shift in the management of documents related to transportation and sets a new standard for excellence in providing services and technological progress in the emirate..

“Our collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai continues to drive the advancement of advanced technologies that enhance the lives of our users,” said Fadi Abu Al Shamat, Head of Mobile Experience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “By integrating vehicle and driver’s license information into the Samsung Wallet, we are delivering unparalleled convenience and efficiency to our valued customers. This integration comes with the assurance of a group of Knox “The robust military-grade security underscores our unwavering commitment to prioritizing security and protecting consumer data privacy, and also demonstrates the responsibility of both sides to drive innovation and provide seamless user experiences.”