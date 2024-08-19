Ciudad Juárez—Dozens of families in the Puerto Anapra neighborhood have been without electricity since 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, and the food they had stored in refrigerators has spoiled.

Leonardo M., a resident of Segunda de Ballena and Sábalo streets, reported that they reported the outage to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) yesterday afternoon, but they have not come to restore the service that affected residents of at least eight blocks.

Jorge L., another resident of the area, reported that his father is sick and they were unable to sleep due to the intense heat they experienced during the night and early hours of Monday, and the lack of electricity reduced the flow of water in the area.

“We are screwed, the power and water go out all the time, we have to wait for several hours and the CFE only tells us that they have reports and that they are going to send a crew but they don’t send anything, I hope they come soon,” said the resident of Rancho Anapra.