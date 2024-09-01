Three drones attempted to attack the Kashira State District Power Plant in the Moscow Region

On the night of August 31 to September 1, three Ukrainian drones attempted to attack the Kashira State District Power Plant (GRES), reported Head of Kashira near Moscow Mikhail Shuvalov.

“There are no casualties or damage, and there was no fire. Electricity is being supplied to subscribers without interruption,” he said. Emergency services are currently on site.

On the night of September 1, eyewitnesses also reported a fire at the Konakovskaya GRES. Presumably, it could have started due to a drone attack. According to Mash, eyewitnesses heard a “characteristic drone sound”, followed by explosions and a fire.