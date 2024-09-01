US Presidential Election | “The former president did not respect the holy ground” – Harris criticized Trump’s visit to the cemetery

US presidential election|On Monday, Trump visited Arlington Military Cemetery, where he violated rules prohibiting photography for political purposes.

Stateside Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris blames his opponent, a Republican Donald Trump having acted disrespectfully on hallowed ground. Harris’ comments are related to Trump’s recent visit to a cemetery, which has sparked debate in the United States.

Trump visited Arlington Military Cemetery in Virginia on Monday. During the visit, Trump violated rules that prohibit photography for political purposes. The Republican presidential candidate posed with relatives of members of the US armed forces killed in Afghanistan. His presidential campaign later shared the photos on social media.

“I want to be clear: the former president disrespected the Holy Land, all for a political stunt,” Harris said message service in X.

Among other things, Trump appears with the family members of a fallen marine soldier in a picture where he stands among the gravestones with a big grin on his face and shows a thumbs up.

“If there’s one thing we Americans can all agree on, it’s that our veterans, military families, and members of our armed forces should be respected, never disrespected, and treated only with our highest respect and gratitude,” Harris added.

of the United States The military issued a rare statement on Thursday confirming that a cemetery worker had been abruptly pushed aside after asking Trump’s team to stop filming in the burial section of recent war dead.

Trump’s campaign has gone on the offensive and, among other things, described the cemetery worker as a “despicable individual” and claimed that he had some kind of momentary mental disorder.

However, the US military said the cemetery staff member had acted professionally and condemned the incident, describing it as regrettable.

At the campaign event organized on Friday evening, Trump spoke at length about the cemetery incident and Afghanistan. According to Trump, the families of the fallen had themselves asked to be photographed with him.

“I said absolutely. I didn’t — I don’t need publicity, I get a lot of publicity, I’d like to get a lot less publicity,” Trump said in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Trump blamed the White House for the criticism directed at him.

“(President) Joe Biden killed those youths because he was incompetent. And then they tell me I used their graves for PR purposes. And I didn’t,” Trump said.

Trump’s Friday’s comments refer to his views on how the administration of President Biden and Vice President Harris handled the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Trump has made the current administration’s actions in Afghanistan one of the main topics of his campaign. Trump claims that he would have been able to complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan better.

The Republican visited the cemetery with family members of those killed in the bombing in the final chaotic hours of the 2021 retreat in Kabul.

Trump’s relationship with the US armed forces has long been the subject of debate. On the one hand, he has advertised that he supports the armed forces, on the other hand, according to his former chief of staff, Trump, when he was president, privately mocked those who fell in the war, and also did not want to be seen in the vicinity of soldiers who had undergone amputation.

Before his presidency, Trump also, among other things, insulted the now deceased Republican senator John McCainbecause he had remained a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Harris’s Saturday’s comment seemed to underscore his determination to take the fight directly to Trump.

Trump has repeatedly mocked Harris’ name, intelligence, looks, and racial identity. Harris’s campaign, on the other hand, has repeatedly described Trump as strange, in addition to which the campaign has said, among other things, that he aspires to be a dictator.

Even before commenting on the cemetery visit, Harris was targeted by Trump’s inner circle when Trump’s vice presidential candidate JD Vance seemed incensed by the erroneous information that Harris had already responded to the cemetery incident.

“He can go to hell,” Vance said at a campaign event.

He later explained his words For the Washington Post describing his crude comment as a catchphrase. He also accused Harris of acting dismayed.

“Don’t focus on Donald Trump showing up to mourn with the people who lost their children. Focus on your job,” Vance messaged Harris via interview.

“If Kamala Harris was truly outraged by what happened, she would do her job differently, start a real investigation and fire some of the people involved,” Vance continued.

Even at the time of Vance’s interview with the Washington Post, Harris had not yet commented on Trump’s cemetery visit in any way.